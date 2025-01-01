Menu
Discover exceptional value and peace of mind with this 2022 Mazda CX 3 GT available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This well cared for compact SUV offers a rare combination of low mileage modern features and proven reliability. With only 28K kilometers on the odometer this CX 3 GT delivers the feel of a nearly new vehicle and provides years of driving confidence ahead. This particular CX 3 GT has a clean history with no accidents ensuring that its performance comfort and longevity remain uncompromised. It has been meticulously inspected by our factory trained technicians giving you the confidence that it is ready for the road. As a GT model this Mazda CX 3 stands out with premium features that elevate every drive. Enjoy refined materials advanced technology and the responsive performance Mazda is known for. Whether you are commuting through the city or heading out on weekend adventures the CX 3 GT offers a smooth engaging and efficient driving experience. Adding even more value this vehicle comes with the balance of the factory warranty providing additional coverage and support directly from Mazda. This means you can enjoy your next vehicle with added protection and peace of mind. If you are looking for a stylish dependable and well equipped compact SUV with low kilometers and a spotless history this 2022 Mazda CX 3 GT is an excellent choice. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody to see it in person and experience the quality and care that set our vehicles and our dealership apart.

2022 Mazda CX-3

27,900 KM

$26,698

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

13191938

2022 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$26,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,900KM
VIN JM1DKFD72N1600784

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz (Met)
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA00784
  • Mileage 27,900 KM

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
PLATINUM QUARTZ METALLIC
CX-3 GT 6AT Package

2022 Mazda CX-3