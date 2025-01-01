Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mazda CX-30

10,768 KM

Details Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 at

Watch This Vehicle
12475213

2022 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12475213
  2. 12475213
  3. 12475213
  4. 12475213
  5. 12475213
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,768KM
VIN 3MVDMBDL0NM437182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA37182
  • Mileage 10,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black interior
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
Advanced Visibility Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at 10,768 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) 61,428 KM $28,515 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 52,890 KM $28,826 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2022 Mazda CX-30