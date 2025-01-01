$33,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD 2.5L I4 at
2022 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD 2.5L I4 at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,768KM
VIN 3MVDMBDL0NM437182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA37182
- Mileage 10,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black interior
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
Advanced Visibility Package
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
