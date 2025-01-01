$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver (Met)
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA18883
- Mileage 52,900 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD – Style. Versatility. Confidence. Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Discover the perfect balance of bold design, premium comfort, and intelligent performance with the 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring B.C.’s scenic backroads, the CX-30 delivers a driving experience that’s as confident as it is refined. ?? Key Highlights: 2.5L SKYACTIV®-G Engine with 186 hp for spirited performance i-ACTIV AWD® for enhanced traction and control in all conditions Luxury-appointed interior with heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel 8.8” Mazda Connect™ display with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Advanced safety suite, including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Spacious hatchback versatility with premium Mazda craftsmanship throughout ?? Why Buy from OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody? At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we’re committed to delivering a transparent, enjoyable, and professional car-buying experience. From our friendly team to our quality pre-owned inventory, you’ll see why drivers across the Tri-Cities choose us first. ?? Experience the 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD today!
