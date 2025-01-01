Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mazda CX-5

54,760 KM

Details Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
12271460

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,760KM
VIN JM3KFBEY4N0618440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
  • Interior Colour Cocoa Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA18440
  • Mileage 54,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR

Additional Features

SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
Signature Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P 6AT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P 6AT 5,454 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GS-L 2.5L I4 DC for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-50 GS-L 2.5L I4 DC 23,648 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GT for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GT 15,602 KM $52,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-5