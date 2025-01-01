2022 Mazda CX-5

$35,998+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,760KM
VIN JM3KFBEY4N0618440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
- Interior Colour Cocoa Nappa Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA18440
- Mileage 54,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Seating
NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR
Additional Features
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
Signature Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
