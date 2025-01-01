$33,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Mazda CX-5
Kuro AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-5
Kuro AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9N0573401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA73401
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
Kuro 6AT Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro AWD at 29,000 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) 58,901 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 29,868 KM $34,209 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2022 Mazda CX-5