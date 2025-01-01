$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design AWD CD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA98455
- Mileage 41,510 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design – Used Mazda CX-5 Port Moody – Only 41,000 KM – No Accidents – One Owner Experience the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and reliability with this 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This used Mazda CX-5 in Port Moody has only 41,000 kilometers, no accident history, one previous owner, and has been serviced exclusively at an authorized Mazda dealership. This Mazda CX-5 Sport Design for sale near Vancouver offers a premium driving experience with its refined styling, upscale interior, and advanced technology. Enjoy Mazda’s award-winning SKYACTIV performance, delivering smooth power, precise handling, and excellent fuel efficiency. The Sport Design trim adds bold design details and modern features that enhance every drive. Key Features 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD 41,000 kilometers No accidents, one owner Full Mazda dealership service history Premium leather interior with heated seats and steering wheel Advanced driver assistance and safety features Sporty exterior styling with premium alloy wheels Smooth and efficient SKYACTIV engine performance This used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition inside and out. It delivers a refined yet sporty drive that makes it one of the most popular SUVs in British Columbia. Whether you are commuting through the city or exploring the scenic routes around Port Moody and Vancouver, this CX-5 provides the perfect balance of performance and comfort. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to test drive this Mazda CX-5 for sale near Vancouver. With its low mileage, spotless history, and complete Mazda service record, this 2022 CX-5 Sport Design offers exceptional value and reliability. OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody – Your destination for quality used Mazda vehicles in the Greater Vancouver area.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
