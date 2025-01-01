Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design – Used Mazda CX-5 Port Moody – Only 41,000 KM – No Accidents – One Owner Experience the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and reliability with this 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. This used Mazda CX-5 in Port Moody has only 41,000 kilometers, no accident history, one previous owner, and has been serviced exclusively at an authorized Mazda dealership. This Mazda CX-5 Sport Design for sale near Vancouver offers a premium driving experience with its refined styling, upscale interior, and advanced technology. Enjoy Mazda’s award-winning SKYACTIV performance, delivering smooth power, precise handling, and excellent fuel efficiency. The Sport Design trim adds bold design details and modern features that enhance every drive. Key Features 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD 41,000 kilometers No accidents, one owner Full Mazda dealership service history Premium leather interior with heated seats and steering wheel Advanced driver assistance and safety features Sporty exterior styling with premium alloy wheels Smooth and efficient SKYACTIV engine performance This used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design has been meticulously maintained and is in excellent condition inside and out. It delivers a refined yet sporty drive that makes it one of the most popular SUVs in British Columbia. Whether you are commuting through the city or exploring the scenic routes around Port Moody and Vancouver, this CX-5 provides the perfect balance of performance and comfort. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to test drive this Mazda CX-5 for sale near Vancouver. With its low mileage, spotless history, and complete Mazda service record, this 2022 CX-5 Sport Design offers exceptional value and reliability. OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody – Your destination for quality used Mazda vehicles in the Greater Vancouver area.

41,510 KM

Details Description Features

Sport Design AWD CD

13149397

Sport Design AWD CD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
41,510KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2N1598455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA98455
  • Mileage 41,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
Black Leather w/ Red Stitching
Sport Design CD Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

