2022 Nissan Frontier

36,196 KM

Details Features

$43,400

+ tax & licensing
$43,400

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

2022 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,400

+ taxes & licensing

36,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10509954
  • Stock #: 18289QVAN
  • VIN: 1N6ED1FK4NN602710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

