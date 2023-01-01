$43,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,400
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2022 Nissan Frontier
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,400
+ taxes & licensing
36,196KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10509954
- Stock #: 18289QVAN
- VIN: 1N6ED1FK4NN602710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,196 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westwood Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3