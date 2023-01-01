2022 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,169 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Electric Motor Electric Fuel System Rear Collision Mitigation 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Plug-In Electric Fast Charge Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

