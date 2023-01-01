Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Leaf

30,939 KM

Details Features

$29,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Leaf

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10700427
  2. 10700427
  3. 10700427
  4. 10700427
  5. 10700427
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,939KM
Used
VIN 1N4AZ1CV0NC551595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18352QEV
  • Mileage 30,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Ev Lt for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Ev Lt 45,565 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EV EV for sale in Port Moody, BC
2018 Kia Soul EV EV 67,345 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Leaf S PLUS for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Nissan Leaf S PLUS 45,024 KM $29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,750

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Leaf