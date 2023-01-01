Menu
2022 Nissan Leaf

45,235 KM

Details Features

$37,400

+ tax & licensing
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Nissan Leaf

SV

2022 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

45,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9688132
  • Stock #: 17635QEV
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CV1NC552755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17635QEV
  • Mileage 45,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

