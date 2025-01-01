$37,395+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Premier
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$37,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 10UTNA54936
- Mileage 51,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Subaru Ascent Premier – Space, Safety, and Sophistication. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Experience refined family driving with the 2022 Subaru Ascent Premier — a versatile 7-passenger SUV built for confidence, comfort, and capability on every road. Key Features: 2.4L Turbocharged Subaru BOXER Engine Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 7-Passenger Seating with Captain’s Chairs Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats 8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation Harman Kardon Premium Audio System EyeSight Driver Assist Technology Power Panoramic Sunroof Low Kilometres & One Owner Ready for your next adventure — book a quick test drive today and see why the Ascent Premier stands above the rest. Call or visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody while it’s still available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
604-461-9111