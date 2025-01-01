Menu
2022 Subaru Ascent Premier – Space, Safety, and Sophistication. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Experience refined family driving with the 2022 Subaru Ascent Premier — a versatile 7-passenger SUV built for confidence, comfort, and capability on every road. Key Features: 2.4L Turbocharged Subaru BOXER Engine Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 7-Passenger Seating with Captain's Chairs Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats 8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation Harman Kardon Premium Audio System EyeSight Driver Assist Technology Power Panoramic Sunroof Low Kilometres & One Owner

2022 Subaru ASCENT

51,868 KM

Details Description

$37,395

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT

Premier

12781157

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Premier

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$37,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,868KM
VIN 4S4WMARD7N3454936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 10UTNA54936
  • Mileage 51,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Subaru Ascent Premier – Space, Safety, and Sophistication. Now Available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Experience refined family driving with the 2022 Subaru Ascent Premier — a versatile 7-passenger SUV built for confidence, comfort, and capability on every road. Key Features: 2.4L Turbocharged Subaru BOXER Engine Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 7-Passenger Seating with Captain’s Chairs Leather-Trimmed Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats 8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation Harman Kardon Premium Audio System EyeSight Driver Assist Technology Power Panoramic Sunroof Low Kilometres & One Owner Ready for your next adventure — book a quick test drive today and see why the Ascent Premier stands above the rest. Call or visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody while it’s still available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

$37,395

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2022 Subaru ASCENT