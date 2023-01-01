$47,250+ tax & licensing
$47,250
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Sr
Location
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
28,753KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10233626
- Stock #: 18031Q
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6NF357097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3