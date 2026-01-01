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2022 Tesla Model 3

86,847 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Tesla Model 3

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14234297

2022 Tesla Model 3

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Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,847KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0NF152178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20186QEV
  • Mileage 86,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

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604-469-XXXX

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604-469-5034

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$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2022 Tesla Model 3