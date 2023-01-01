Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

17,634 KM

Details Features

$50,300

+ tax & licensing
$50,300

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

se

2022 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,300

+ taxes & licensing

17,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475586
  • Stock #: D6112A
  • VIN: 2T35WRFV8NW145687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6112A
  • Mileage 17,634 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

