2022 Toyota RAV4

Listing ID: 10475586

10475586 Stock #: D6112A

D6112A VIN: 2T35WRFV8NW145687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,634 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation Cruise Control Steering Assist

