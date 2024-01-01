Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

7,026 KM

Details Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 10987235
  2. 10987235
  3. 10987235
  4. 10987235
  5. 10987235
  6. 10987235
  7. 10987235
  8. 10987235
  9. 10987235
  10. 10987235
  11. 10987235
  12. 10987235
  13. 10987235
  14. 10987235
  15. 10987235
  16. 10987235
  17. 10987235
  18. 10987235
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,026KM
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S06P4145249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18447QEV
  • Mileage 7,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2016 Kia Soul EX for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Kia Soul EX 63,397 KM $15,300 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Leaf S for sale in Port Moody, BC
2020 Nissan Leaf S 8,072 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Honda CR-V Sport 29,350 KM $36,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Bolt