LX CVT

2023 Honda Civic

13,285 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

12622368

2023 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,285KM
VIN 2HGFE2F25PH106614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19532QL
  • Mileage 13,285 KM

Vehicle Description

LX CVT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

2023 Honda Civic