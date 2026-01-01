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2023 Honda Civic

29,297 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

Watch This Vehicle
14234285

2023 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 14234285
  2. 14234285
  3. 14234285
  4. 14234285
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,297KM
VIN 19XFL2H57PE400054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20182QVAN
  • Mileage 29,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

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604-469-XXXX

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604-469-5034

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$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2023 Honda Civic