2023 Hyundai KONA

40,530 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric SEL

12213189

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric SEL

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,530KM
VIN KM8K23AG8PU164238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19336QEV
  • Mileage 40,530 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electric Motor

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

2023 Hyundai KONA