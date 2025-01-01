$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric SEL
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric SEL
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,530KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K23AG8PU164238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19336QEV
- Mileage 40,530 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electric Motor
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2023 Honda HR-V Sport 17,186 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Passport Touring 31,014 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Leaf SV 99,739 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2023 Hyundai KONA