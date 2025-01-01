Menu
2023 Mazda CX-30

44,221 KM

$28,698

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

13120802

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$28,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,221KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM5PM539784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA39784
  • Mileage 44,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Leatherette
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
Luxury Package, without Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Mazda CX-30