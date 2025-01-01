$28,698+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Used
44,221KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM5PM539784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA39784
- Mileage 44,221 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black Leatherette
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
Luxury Package, without Moonroof
2023 Mazda CX-30