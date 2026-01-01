$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA52826
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium comfort, sporty performance, and sophisticated style in this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS with Luxury Package. Finished with Mazda’s signature design and crafted for drivers who want versatility without compromise, this CX-30 delivers an upscale driving experience inside and out. Equipped with the Luxury Package, this CX-30 GS features leatherette-trimmed upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, advanced keyless entry, and a premium interior designed for comfort on every drive. Mazda’s renowned handling and responsive performance make every commute or weekend getaway enjoyable. Stay confidently connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect infotainment, Bluetooth, and advanced safety technologies including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS offers the perfect balance of practicality, luxury, and driving enjoyment. Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111