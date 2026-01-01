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Experience premium comfort, sporty performance, and sophisticated style in this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS with Luxury Package. Finished with Mazda’s signature design and crafted for drivers who want versatility without compromise, this CX-30 delivers an upscale driving experience inside and out. Equipped with the Luxury Package, this CX-30 GS features leatherette-trimmed upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, advanced keyless entry, and a premium interior designed for comfort on every drive. Mazda’s renowned handling and responsive performance make every commute or weekend getaway enjoyable. Stay confidently connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect infotainment, Bluetooth, and advanced safety technologies including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS offers the perfect balance of practicality, luxury, and driving enjoyment. Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.

2023 Mazda CX-30

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

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14103319

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14103319
  2. 14103319
  3. 14103319
  4. 14103319
  5. 14103319
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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM5PM552826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA52826
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort, sporty performance, and sophisticated style in this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS with Luxury Package. Finished with Mazda’s signature design and crafted for drivers who want versatility without compromise, this CX-30 delivers an upscale driving experience inside and out. Equipped with the Luxury Package, this CX-30 GS features leatherette-trimmed upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, advanced keyless entry, and a premium interior designed for comfort on every drive. Mazda’s renowned handling and responsive performance make every commute or weekend getaway enjoyable. Stay confidently connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect infotainment, Bluetooth, and advanced safety technologies including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS offers the perfect balance of practicality, luxury, and driving enjoyment. Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
Black Leatherette
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-30