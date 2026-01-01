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Elevate every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo — a compact SUV that perfectly blends luxury, performance, and versatility. With its sleek styling, premium craftsmanship, and turbocharged power, the CX-30 GT delivers an upscale driving experience that stands out from the crowd. Under the hood, the responsive turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine provides impressive acceleration and confident performance, while Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system delivers enhanced control and stability in all driving conditions. Smooth handling and refined ride quality make every journey enjoyable, whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend adventure. Inside, the GT trim surrounds you with premium features including leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Bose premium audio system, power moonroof, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a stunning driver-focused cabin designed with comfort in mind. Advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and Mazda’s i-Activsense safety technologies provide added confidence behind the wheel. Stylish, powerful, and exceptionally refined, this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo offers everything you want in a modern SUV. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and experience premium Mazda performance for yourself.

2023 Mazda CX-30

34,380 KM

Details Description Features

$31,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

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14143207

2023 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,380KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY2PM526508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA26508
  • Mileage 34,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate every drive with this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo — a compact SUV that perfectly blends luxury, performance, and versatility. With its sleek styling, premium craftsmanship, and turbocharged power, the CX-30 GT delivers an upscale driving experience that stands out from the crowd. Under the hood, the responsive turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine provides impressive acceleration and confident performance, while Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system delivers enhanced control and stability in all driving conditions. Smooth handling and refined ride quality make every journey enjoyable, whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend adventure. Inside, the GT trim surrounds you with premium features including leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Bose premium audio system, power moonroof, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a stunning driver-focused cabin designed with comfort in mind. Advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and Mazda’s i-Activsense safety technologies provide added confidence behind the wheel. Stylish, powerful, and exceptionally refined, this 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo offers everything you want in a modern SUV. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and experience premium Mazda performance for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black interior
JET BLACK MICA
CX-30 GT AWD T Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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$31,986

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-30