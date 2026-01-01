$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
Kuro AWD at
2023 Mazda CX-5
Kuro AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Garnet Red Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA45244
- Mileage 42,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Here’s a polished dealership-style ad description for your listing at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody: 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition – Bold Design, Premium Comfort & AWD Confidence Elevate every drive with this stunning 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, combining sophisticated styling, premium features, and Mazda’s signature driving dynamics. With its exclusive blacked-out accents, refined interior, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the CX-5 Kuro delivers a perfect balance of luxury, versatility, and performance. Powered by Mazda’s responsive SKYACTIV engine and equipped with i-ACTIV AWD, this SUV offers smooth handling, excellent control, and a driving experience that stands out from the crowd. Inside, the Kuro Edition features a premium cabin with striking red leather upholstery, advanced technology, and comfort-focused amenities designed to enhance every journey. Key Features Include: • Kuro Edition Styling Package • i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive • Red Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel • Power Moonroof • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Blind Spot Monitoring • Mazda Radar Cruise Control • Lane Keep Assist • Rearview Camera • Black Alloy Wheels & Black Exterior Accents • Power Liftgate With its sporty appearance, upscale interior, and impressive versatility, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is ready for whatever the road ahead brings. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to schedule your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111