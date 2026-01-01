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Here’s a polished dealership-style ad description for your listing at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody: 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition – Bold Design, Premium Comfort & AWD Confidence Elevate every drive with this stunning 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, combining sophisticated styling, premium features, and Mazda’s signature driving dynamics. With its exclusive blacked-out accents, refined interior, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the CX-5 Kuro delivers a perfect balance of luxury, versatility, and performance. Powered by Mazda’s responsive SKYACTIV engine and equipped with i-ACTIV AWD, this SUV offers smooth handling, excellent control, and a driving experience that stands out from the crowd. Inside, the Kuro Edition features a premium cabin with striking red leather upholstery, advanced technology, and comfort-focused amenities designed to enhance every journey. Key Features Include: • Kuro Edition Styling Package • i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive • Red Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel • Power Moonroof • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Blind Spot Monitoring • Mazda Radar Cruise Control • Lane Keep Assist • Rearview Camera • Black Alloy Wheels & Black Exterior Accents • Power Liftgate With its sporty appearance, upscale interior, and impressive versatility, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is ready for whatever the road ahead brings. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to schedule your test drive.

2023 Mazda CX-5

42,250 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro AWD at

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14167771

2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14167771
  2. 14167771
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,250KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8P0245244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Garnet Red Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA45244
  • Mileage 42,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Here’s a polished dealership-style ad description for your listing at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody: 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition – Bold Design, Premium Comfort & AWD Confidence Elevate every drive with this stunning 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition, combining sophisticated styling, premium features, and Mazda’s signature driving dynamics. With its exclusive blacked-out accents, refined interior, and confident all-wheel drive capability, the CX-5 Kuro delivers a perfect balance of luxury, versatility, and performance. Powered by Mazda’s responsive SKYACTIV engine and equipped with i-ACTIV AWD, this SUV offers smooth handling, excellent control, and a driving experience that stands out from the crowd. Inside, the Kuro Edition features a premium cabin with striking red leather upholstery, advanced technology, and comfort-focused amenities designed to enhance every journey. Key Features Include: • Kuro Edition Styling Package • i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive • Red Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel • Power Moonroof • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Blind Spot Monitoring • Mazda Radar Cruise Control • Lane Keep Assist • Rearview Camera • Black Alloy Wheels & Black Exterior Accents • Power Liftgate With its sporty appearance, upscale interior, and impressive versatility, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition is ready for whatever the road ahead brings. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

JET BLACK MICA
Kuro 6AT Package
Garnet Red Lthr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-5