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2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Experience the perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport. With its sleek design, refined interior, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 continues to set the standard for compact SUVs. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and i-ACTIV AWD, this CX-5 delivers confident performance and exceptional handling in all road conditions. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and intuitive technology to keep you connected on every drive. Key Features: i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Mazda Connect Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert Advanced Smart City Brake Support Lane Departure Warning & Lane-Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Rearview Camera LED Headlights Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry Whether youre commuting through the city or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport offers the comfort, safety, and performance you expect from Mazda. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive or learn more about available financing and trade-in options.

2023 Mazda CX-5

26,548 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design AWD CD

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14493553

2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design AWD CD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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Used
26,548KM
VIN JM3KFBDM1P0224928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/ Red Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA24928
  • Mileage 26,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Experience the perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport. With its sleek design, refined interior, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 continues to set the standard for compact SUVs. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and i-ACTIV AWD, this CX-5 delivers confident performance and exceptional handling in all road conditions. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and intuitive technology to keep you connected on every drive. Key Features: i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Mazda Connect Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert Advanced Smart City Brake Support Lane Departure Warning & Lane-Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Rearview Camera LED Headlights Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport offers the comfort, safety, and performance you expect from Mazda. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive or learn more about available financing and trade-in options.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

JET BLACK MICA
Black Leather w/ Red Stitching
Sport Design CD Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-5