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2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design AWD CD
2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design AWD CD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Leather w/ Red Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA24928
- Mileage 26,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Experience the perfect balance of style, performance, and practicality with this 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport. With its sleek design, refined interior, and engaging driving dynamics, the CX-5 continues to set the standard for compact SUVs. Powered by a responsive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and i-ACTIV AWD, this CX-5 delivers confident performance and exceptional handling in all road conditions. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and intuitive technology to keep you connected on every drive. Key Features: i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive 2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine Mazda Connect Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert Advanced Smart City Brake Support Lane Departure Warning & Lane-Keep Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Rearview Camera LED Headlights Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on your next adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport offers the comfort, safety, and performance you expect from Mazda. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive or learn more about available financing and trade-in options.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111