Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience Power and Precision with the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo at Open Road Mazda Ready to elevate every drive? The 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is built for those who crave performance, luxury, and adventure in one bold package. Powered by a responsive 2.5L turbocharged engine delivering up to 256 horsepower, the CX-50 GT Turbo offers dynamic handling and confident all-wheel drive performance that makes every road feel like the right one. At Open Road Mazda, we are proud to showcase this top-of-the-line SUV loaded with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed interior, Bose premium audio system, and a full suite of advanced safety technologies. With a refined design and rugged capability, the CX-50 GT Turbo is perfect for city streets or weekend getaways. Whether youre upgrading your daily commute or planning your next outdoor adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo delivers unmatched comfort and capability. Come see it today at Open Road Mazda and take the road less ordinary.

2023 Mazda CX-50

22,975 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT 2.5L I4 T

Watch This Vehicle
12807526

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT 2.5L I4 T

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 12807526
  2. 12807526
  3. 12807526
  4. 12807526
  5. 12807526
  6. 12807526
Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,975KM
VIN 7MMVABDY3PN109306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Tan Stitch Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA09306
  • Mileage 22,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Power and Precision with the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo at Open Road Mazda Ready to elevate every drive? The 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is built for those who crave performance, luxury, and adventure in one bold package. Powered by a responsive 2.5L turbocharged engine delivering up to 256 horsepower, the CX-50 GT Turbo offers dynamic handling and confident all-wheel drive performance that makes every road feel like the right one. At Open Road Mazda, we are proud to showcase this top-of-the-line SUV loaded with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed interior, Bose premium audio system, and a full suite of advanced safety technologies. With a refined design and rugged capability, the CX-50 GT Turbo is perfect for city streets or weekend getaways. Whether you're upgrading your daily commute or planning your next outdoor adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo delivers unmatched comfort and capability. Come see it today at Open Road Mazda and take the road less ordinary.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Polymetal Grey (MET) - Single Tone
CX-50 GT Package
Black/ Tan Stitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 T for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT 2.5L I4 T 22,975 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD at 2,556 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD T at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD T at 45,485 KM $36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-50