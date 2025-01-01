$41,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 T
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 T
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black/Tan Stitch Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA09306
- Mileage 22,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience Power and Precision with the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo at Open Road Mazda Ready to elevate every drive? The 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is built for those who crave performance, luxury, and adventure in one bold package. Powered by a responsive 2.5L turbocharged engine delivering up to 256 horsepower, the CX-50 GT Turbo offers dynamic handling and confident all-wheel drive performance that makes every road feel like the right one. At Open Road Mazda, we are proud to showcase this top-of-the-line SUV loaded with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed interior, Bose premium audio system, and a full suite of advanced safety technologies. With a refined design and rugged capability, the CX-50 GT Turbo is perfect for city streets or weekend getaways. Whether you're upgrading your daily commute or planning your next outdoor adventure, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo delivers unmatched comfort and capability. Come see it today at Open Road Mazda and take the road less ordinary.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-461-9111