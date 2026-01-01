$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 T
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT 2.5L I4 T
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black/Tan Stitch Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UBNA05972
- Mileage 33,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium performance and refined capability with this 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Designed for drivers who want luxury, versatility, and power in one stunning package, this CX-50 delivers an engaging driving experience with its responsive turbocharged engine and confidence-inspiring i-Activ AWD system. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship, the GT Turbo trim offers a premium interior loaded with upscale features including leather-trimmed seating, panoramic moonroof, Bose premium audio, heated front and rear seats, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance technologies for added confidence on every drive. Built for both city cruising and weekend adventures, the CX-50 combines rugged styling with refined comfort, making it the perfect SUV for everyday life in British Columbia. Key Features:• Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine• i-Activ All-Wheel Drive• Panoramic Moonroof• Leather Interior• Bose Premium Sound System• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto• Mazda Radar Cruise Control• 360° View Monitor• Power Liftgate Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptionally well-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111