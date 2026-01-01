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Experience premium performance and refined capability with this 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Designed for drivers who want luxury, versatility, and power in one stunning package, this CX-50 delivers an engaging driving experience with its responsive turbocharged engine and confidence-inspiring i-Activ AWD system. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship, the GT Turbo trim offers a premium interior loaded with upscale features including leather-trimmed seating, panoramic moonroof, Bose premium audio, heated front and rear seats, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance technologies for added confidence on every drive. Built for both city cruising and weekend adventures, the CX-50 combines rugged styling with refined comfort, making it the perfect SUV for everyday life in British Columbia. Key Features:• Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine• i-Activ All-Wheel Drive• Panoramic Moonroof• Leather Interior• Bose Premium Sound System• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto• Mazda Radar Cruise Control• 360° View Monitor• Power Liftgate Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptionally well-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today for a test drive.

2023 Mazda CX-50

33,992 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-50

GT 2.5L I4 T

Watch This Vehicle
14090577

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT 2.5L I4 T

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14090577
  2. 14090577
  3. 14090577
  4. 14090577
  5. 14090577
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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,992KM
VIN 7MMVABDY9PN105972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black/Tan Stitch Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UBNA05972
  • Mileage 33,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium performance and refined capability with this 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Designed for drivers who want luxury, versatility, and power in one stunning package, this CX-50 delivers an engaging driving experience with its responsive turbocharged engine and confidence-inspiring i-Activ AWD system. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship, the GT Turbo trim offers a premium interior loaded with upscale features including leather-trimmed seating, panoramic moonroof, Bose premium audio, heated front and rear seats, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance technologies for added confidence on every drive. Built for both city cruising and weekend adventures, the CX-50 combines rugged styling with refined comfort, making it the perfect SUV for everyday life in British Columbia. Key Features:• Turbocharged SKYACTIV-G engine• i-Activ All-Wheel Drive• Panoramic Moonroof• Leather Interior• Bose Premium Sound System• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto• Mazda Radar Cruise Control• 360° View Monitor• Power Liftgate Don’t miss your chance to own this exceptionally well-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

JET BLACK MICA
CX-50 GT Package
Black/ Tan Stitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda CX-50