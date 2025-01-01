Menu
? 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual – Pure Driving Joy Meets Everyday Practicality ? Now available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Rediscover the thrill of driving with the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual — a hatchback that blends sleek design, premium comfort, and the engaging feel of a true driver’s car. With its precise 6-speed manual transmission and Mazda’s signature handling, every twist and turn becomes an experience worth savoring. ?? Key Highlights: 2.5L SKYACTIV®-G Engine with 191 hp for responsive performance 6-speed manual transmission for a connected, engaging drive Sporty hatchback design with bold lines and premium detailing Heated front seats & steering wheel for all-season comfort Mazda Connect™ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ i-Activsense safety features, including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert ?? Why Choose OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody? At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we’re dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience — with transparent pricing, a welcoming atmosphere, and expert advice from our Mazda specialists. ?? Experience the thrill of the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual today!

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

58,494 KM

Details Description

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS 6sp

13116845

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,494KM
VIN JM1BPAL76P1603185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 10UTNA03185
  • Mileage 58,494 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Mazda MAZDA3