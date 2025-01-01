2023 Mazda MAZDA3

$26,495+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 10UTNA03185
- Mileage 58,494 KM
Vehicle Description
? 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual – Pure Driving Joy Meets Everyday Practicality ? Now available at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Rediscover the thrill of driving with the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual — a hatchback that blends sleek design, premium comfort, and the engaging feel of a true driver’s car. With its precise 6-speed manual transmission and Mazda’s signature handling, every twist and turn becomes an experience worth savoring. ?? Key Highlights: 2.5L SKYACTIV®-G Engine with 191 hp for responsive performance 6-speed manual transmission for a connected, engaging drive Sporty hatchback design with bold lines and premium detailing Heated front seats & steering wheel for all-season comfort Mazda Connect™ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ i-Activsense safety features, including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert ?? Why Choose OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody? At OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody, we’re dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience — with transparent pricing, a welcoming atmosphere, and expert advice from our Mazda specialists. ?? Experience the thrill of the 2023 Mazda3 Sport GS Manual today!
