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2023 Nissan Kicks
SV CVT
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV CVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
7,101KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3PL564125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA64125
- Mileage 7,101 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2023 Nissan Kicks