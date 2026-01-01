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2023 Nissan Kicks

7,101 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT

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14324082

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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Used
7,101KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3PL564125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA64125
  • Mileage 7,101 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Nissan Kicks