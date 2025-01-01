Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Leaf

38,616 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
13129067

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 13129067
  2. 13129067
  3. 13129067
  4. 13129067
  5. 13129067
  6. 13129067
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,616KM
VIN 1N4CZ1CV7PC553856

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westwood Honda

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Lr for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 Lr 72,443 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 Sr Plus for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 Sr Plus 50,100 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS 38,616 KM $22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Westwood Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

Call Dealer

604-469-XXXX

(click to show)

604-469-5034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2023 Nissan Leaf