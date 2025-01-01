$22,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,616KM
VIN 1N4CZ1CV7PC553856
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,616 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2019 Tesla Model 3 Lr 72,443 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 Sr Plus 50,100 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS 38,616 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2023 Nissan Leaf