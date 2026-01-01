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2023 Tesla Model Y Experience the future of driving with this 2023 Tesla Model Y, an all-electric SUV that combines impressive performance, cutting-edge technology, and everyday practicality. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and advanced features, the Model Y is built to make every journey effortless and enjoyable. Powered by Teslas innovative electric drivetrain, the Model Y delivers instant acceleration, smooth performance, and exceptional efficiency. Inside, youll find a minimalist cabin highlighted by a large touchscreen display, premium materials, and generous cargo space, making it perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventures alike. Key Features: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (if equipped) Long Range Battery (if equipped) 15-inch Touchscreen Display Glass Panoramic Roof Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Wireless Phone Charging Premium Audio System Autopilot Driver Assistance Features Blind Spot Camera & Safety Systems Over-the-Air Software Updates Spacious Front & Rear Cargo Storage The 2023 Tesla Model Y delivers the perfect combination of innovation, performance, and versatility, offering a premium electric driving experience without compromise. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to see this exceptional Tesla Model Y in person. Contact our team to schedule your test drive, discuss financing options, or receive a competitive trade-in appraisal.

2023 Tesla Model Y

86,646 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Tesla Model Y

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14493547

2023 Tesla Model Y

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14493547
  2. 14493547
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  5. 14493547
  6. 14493547
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$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,646KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE8PF771833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Tesla Model Y Experience the future of driving with this 2023 Tesla Model Y, an all-electric SUV that combines impressive performance, cutting-edge technology, and everyday practicality. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and advanced features, the Model Y is built to make every journey effortless and enjoyable. Powered by Tesla's innovative electric drivetrain, the Model Y delivers instant acceleration, smooth performance, and exceptional efficiency. Inside, you'll find a minimalist cabin highlighted by a large touchscreen display, premium materials, and generous cargo space, making it perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventures alike. Key Features: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (if equipped) Long Range Battery (if equipped) 15-inch Touchscreen Display Glass Panoramic Roof Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Wireless Phone Charging Premium Audio System Autopilot Driver Assistance Features Blind Spot Camera & Safety Systems Over-the-Air Software Updates Spacious Front & Rear Cargo Storage The 2023 Tesla Model Y delivers the perfect combination of innovation, performance, and versatility, offering a premium electric driving experience without compromise. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to see this exceptional Tesla Model Y in person. Contact our team to schedule your test drive, discuss financing options, or receive a competitive trade-in appraisal.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TELSA MODEL Y

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2023 Tesla Model Y