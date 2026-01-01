$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
2023 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 86,646 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model Y Experience the future of driving with this 2023 Tesla Model Y, an all-electric SUV that combines impressive performance, cutting-edge technology, and everyday practicality. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and advanced features, the Model Y is built to make every journey effortless and enjoyable. Powered by Tesla's innovative electric drivetrain, the Model Y delivers instant acceleration, smooth performance, and exceptional efficiency. Inside, you'll find a minimalist cabin highlighted by a large touchscreen display, premium materials, and generous cargo space, making it perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventures alike. Key Features: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (if equipped) Long Range Battery (if equipped) 15-inch Touchscreen Display Glass Panoramic Roof Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Navigation System Wireless Phone Charging Premium Audio System Autopilot Driver Assistance Features Blind Spot Camera & Safety Systems Over-the-Air Software Updates Spacious Front & Rear Cargo Storage The 2023 Tesla Model Y delivers the perfect combination of innovation, performance, and versatility, offering a premium electric driving experience without compromise. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to see this exceptional Tesla Model Y in person. Contact our team to schedule your test drive, discuss financing options, or receive a competitive trade-in appraisal.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-461-9111