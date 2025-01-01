$46,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Venza
XLE
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,365KM
VIN JTEAAAAH9PJ144531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19429QVAN
- Mileage 36,365 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
