2024 Honda CR-V

25,832 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

12508039

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,832KM
VIN 2HKRS6H97RH208349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7622A
  • Mileage 25,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Honda CR-V