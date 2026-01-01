$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10TUNA06638
- Mileage 44,074 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda CR-V Sport – Smart, Stylish, and Ready for the Road Experience the perfect balance of performance, efficiency, and versatility with this 2024 Honda CR-V Sport, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. With its bold exterior styling, athletic stance, and refined interior, the CR-V Sport is designed to elevate every drive—whether it’s your daily commute or a weekend escape. Enjoy confident performance paired with impressive fuel efficiency, thanks to Honda’s advanced engineering. Inside, you’ll find a spacious, thoughtfully designed cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and a versatile cargo area built to handle life on the go. Honda Sensing® safety technologies come standard, offering peace of mind with features designed to help keep you and your passengers protected. Well-maintained and packed with modern technology, this CR-V Sport delivers the reliability Honda is known for in a sleek, sporty package. ?? Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to see this 2024 Honda CR-V Sport in person—or book a test drive and discover why it continues to be one of Canada’s most popular SUVs.
604-461-9111