Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
44,074KM
VIN 2HKRS4H56RH106638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10TUNA06638
  • Mileage 44,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Honda CR-V Sport – Smart, Stylish, and Ready for the Road Experience the perfect balance of performance, efficiency, and versatility with this 2024 Honda CR-V Sport, available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. With its bold exterior styling, athletic stance, and refined interior, the CR-V Sport is designed to elevate every drive—whether it’s your daily commute or a weekend escape. Enjoy confident performance paired with impressive fuel efficiency, thanks to Honda’s advanced engineering. Inside, you’ll find a spacious, thoughtfully designed cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and a versatile cargo area built to handle life on the go. Honda Sensing® safety technologies come standard, offering peace of mind with features designed to help keep you and your passengers protected. Well-maintained and packed with modern technology, this CR-V Sport delivers the reliability Honda is known for in a sleek, sporty package. ?? Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to see this 2024 Honda CR-V Sport in person—or book a test drive and discover why it continues to be one of Canada’s most popular SUVs.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

