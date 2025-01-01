Menu
?? 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD – Style, Confidence, and Performance in Every Drive Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody Step into refined driving with the 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD, where bold design meets confident capability. This versatile compact crossover blends sporty performance with premium comfort — perfect for life on the West Coast. ? Key Features: i-Activ AWD – Intelligent all-wheel drive for superior traction and control in all conditions Skyactiv-G 2.5L Engine – 191 horsepower with smooth, responsive handling Premium Interior – Refined cabin with soft-touch materials and ergonomic design 8.8" Mazda Connect Display – Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay cozy through every BC season Advanced Safety – Includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Smart Brake Support ?? Why Choose OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody? Experience exceptional service, transparent pricing, and the OpenRoad Mazda promise. Whether you’re upgrading or joining the Mazda family for the first time, our team is here to help you drive away with confidence. ?? Visit us today: OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

2024 Mazda CX-30

15,400 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

13120799

2024 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,400KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM3RM689329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA89329
  • Mileage 15,400 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

$29,995

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda CX-30