Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package Refined, capable, and designed to inspire confidence, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package offers the perfect combination of premium comfort, advanced technology, and Mazdas signature driving dynamics. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, this compact SUV is ready for every journey. Powered by a responsive Skyactiv-G engine and equipped with i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 delivers confident performance, exceptional handling, and all-season capability. The Luxury Package adds an upscale touch with leatherette-trimmed seating, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power moonroof, and a power liftgate for everyday convenience. Inside, enjoy a thoughtfully crafted cabin featuring the Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Bluetooth®, USB connectivity, and an intuitive commander control dial, keeping you connected wherever the road takes you. Drive with added confidence thanks to Mazdas advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Driver Attention Alert. With its bold styling, premium interior, versatile cargo space, and outstanding value, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a compact SUV that doesnt compromise on comfort or performance. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to explore this exceptional CX-30 in person. Book your test drive and discover why Mazda continues to set the standard for premium compact SUVs.

2024 Mazda CX-30

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14462857

2024 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14462857
  2. 14462857
  3. 14462857
  4. 14462857
  5. 14462857
  6. 14462857
Contact Seller

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
20,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM5RM604149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA04149
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package Refined, capable, and designed to inspire confidence, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package offers the perfect combination of premium comfort, advanced technology, and Mazda's signature driving dynamics. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, this compact SUV is ready for every journey. Powered by a responsive Skyactiv-G engine and equipped with i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 delivers confident performance, exceptional handling, and all-season capability. The Luxury Package adds an upscale touch with leatherette-trimmed seating, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power moonroof, and a power liftgate for everyday convenience. Inside, enjoy a thoughtfully crafted cabin featuring the Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Bluetooth®, USB connectivity, and an intuitive commander control dial, keeping you connected wherever the road takes you. Drive with added confidence thanks to Mazda's advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Driver Attention Alert. With its bold styling, premium interior, versatile cargo space, and outstanding value, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a compact SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or performance. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to explore this exceptional CX-30 in person. Book your test drive and discover why Mazda continues to set the standard for premium compact SUVs.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature 63,000 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD 42,311 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 20,000 KM $29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda CX-30