$29,495+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA04149
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package Refined, capable, and designed to inspire confidence, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package offers the perfect combination of premium comfort, advanced technology, and Mazda's signature driving dynamics. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on your next adventure, this compact SUV is ready for every journey. Powered by a responsive Skyactiv-G engine and equipped with i-Activ AWD, the CX-30 delivers confident performance, exceptional handling, and all-season capability. The Luxury Package adds an upscale touch with leatherette-trimmed seating, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power moonroof, and a power liftgate for everyday convenience. Inside, enjoy a thoughtfully crafted cabin featuring the Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Bluetooth®, USB connectivity, and an intuitive commander control dial, keeping you connected wherever the road takes you. Drive with added confidence thanks to Mazda's advanced i-Activsense safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Driver Attention Alert. With its bold styling, premium interior, versatile cargo space, and outstanding value, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury Package is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a compact SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or performance. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to explore this exceptional CX-30 in person. Book your test drive and discover why Mazda continues to set the standard for premium compact SUVs.
Vehicle Features
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