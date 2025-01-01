Menu
2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature – Refined Power. Uncompromising Luxury. Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Step into sophistication with the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature, the pinnacle of Mazda's craftsmanship and performance. Designed to elevate every drive, the CX-5 Signature blends premium materials, advanced technology, and exhilarating performance in one stunning package. Key Features: 2.5L Turbocharged SKYACTIV®-G Engine delivering up to 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque i-ACTIV AWD® for exceptional handling in all conditions Nappa leather-trimmed interior and genuine wood accents Mazda Connect™ infotainment system with a 10.25" full-colour display Bose® 10-speaker premium audio system for an immersive sound experience Advanced safety features, including 360° View Monitor, Smart Brake Support, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control

2024 Mazda CX-5

25,442 KM

Details Description

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

13116851

2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,442KM
VIN JM3KFBEY4R0460574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Cocoa Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA60574
  • Mileage 25,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

2024 Mazda CX-5