2024 Mazda CX-5

Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Cocoa Nappa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA60574
- Mileage 25,442 KM
Vehicle Description
? 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature – Refined Power. Uncompromising Luxury. ? Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Step into sophistication with the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature, the pinnacle of Mazda’s craftsmanship and performance. Designed to elevate every drive, the CX-5 Signature blends premium materials, advanced technology, and exhilarating performance in one stunning package. ?? Key Features: 2.5L Turbocharged SKYACTIV®-G Engine delivering up to 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque i-ACTIV AWD® for exceptional handling in all conditions Nappa leather-trimmed interior and genuine wood accents Mazda Connect™ infotainment system with a 10.25” full-colour display Bose® 10-speaker premium audio system for an immersive sound experience Advanced safety features, including 360° View Monitor, Smart Brake Support, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control ? Why Choose OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody? We’re proud to be your local destination for premium Mazda vehicles, offering transparent pricing, professional service, and the OpenRoad experience — designed to make every visit simple and enjoyable. ?? Discover the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature today. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody or book your test drive online and experience refined performance redefined.
604-461-9111