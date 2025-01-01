$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
GX AWD at (2)
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black, Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA99091
- Mileage 11,861 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mazda CX5 GX – Exceptional Quality, Low Kilometers, Incredible Value Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX, available now at OpenRoad Mazda. This stunning SUV has only 12,000 kilometers on the odometer, has had one careful owner, and comes with a clean, accident-free history. It’s the ideal choice for drivers who want a like-new vehicle without the brand-new price. Step inside and experience the craftsmanship that Mazda is known for. The CX5 GX offers a spacious and refined interior, featuring premium materials, comfortable seating for five, and an intuitive layout designed with the driver in mind. The infotainment system includes a large display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making every drive convenient and connected. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine delivers smooth, efficient power that makes city driving and highway cruising equally enjoyable. With all-wheel drive capability, this CX5 is ready to take on any road condition with confidence and control. Safety is at the forefront of every Mazda, and this CX5 GX is equipped with Mazda’s i-Activsense safety suite, including features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Smart City Brake Support. You can drive with peace of mind knowing that you and your passengers are protected every mile of the way. This 2024 Mazda CX5 GX offers the best of both worlds — nearly new condition, ultra-low mileage, and outstanding value. It’s a rare find that combines practicality, efficiency, and the unmistakable style of Mazda’s Kodo design. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to take this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX for a test drive. Experience why it continues to be one of Canada’s most popular SUVs. Vehicles like this do not last long — make it yours before it’s gone.
+ taxes & licensing>
