Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 Mazda CX5 GX – Exceptional Quality, Low Kilometers, Incredible Value Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX, available now at OpenRoad Mazda. This stunning SUV has only 12,000 kilometers on the odometer, has had one careful owner, and comes with a clean, accident-free history. It’s the ideal choice for drivers who want a like-new vehicle without the brand-new price. Step inside and experience the craftsmanship that Mazda is known for. The CX5 GX offers a spacious and refined interior, featuring premium materials, comfortable seating for five, and an intuitive layout designed with the driver in mind. The infotainment system includes a large display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making every drive convenient and connected. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine delivers smooth, efficient power that makes city driving and highway cruising equally enjoyable. With all-wheel drive capability, this CX5 is ready to take on any road condition with confidence and control. Safety is at the forefront of every Mazda, and this CX5 GX is equipped with Mazda’s i-Activsense safety suite, including features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Smart City Brake Support. You can drive with peace of mind knowing that you and your passengers are protected every mile of the way. This 2024 Mazda CX5 GX offers the best of both worlds — nearly new condition, ultra-low mileage, and outstanding value. It’s a rare find that combines practicality, efficiency, and the unmistakable style of Mazda’s Kodo design. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to take this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX for a test drive. Experience why it continues to be one of Canada’s most popular SUVs. Vehicles like this do not last long — make it yours before it’s gone.

2024 Mazda CX-5

11,861 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD at (2)

Watch This Vehicle
13130201

2024 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD at (2)

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 13130201
  2. 13130201
  3. 13130201
  4. 13130201
  5. 13130201
  6. 13130201
Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,861KM
VIN JM3KFBBL2R0499091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black, Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA99091
  • Mileage 11,861 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mazda CX5 GX – Exceptional Quality, Low Kilometers, Incredible Value Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX, available now at OpenRoad Mazda. This stunning SUV has only 12,000 kilometers on the odometer, has had one careful owner, and comes with a clean, accident-free history. It’s the ideal choice for drivers who want a like-new vehicle without the brand-new price. Step inside and experience the craftsmanship that Mazda is known for. The CX5 GX offers a spacious and refined interior, featuring premium materials, comfortable seating for five, and an intuitive layout designed with the driver in mind. The infotainment system includes a large display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making every drive convenient and connected. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine delivers smooth, efficient power that makes city driving and highway cruising equally enjoyable. With all-wheel drive capability, this CX5 is ready to take on any road condition with confidence and control. Safety is at the forefront of every Mazda, and this CX5 GX is equipped with Mazda’s i-Activsense safety suite, including features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Smart City Brake Support. You can drive with peace of mind knowing that you and your passengers are protected every mile of the way. This 2024 Mazda CX5 GX offers the best of both worlds — nearly new condition, ultra-low mileage, and outstanding value. It’s a rare find that combines practicality, efficiency, and the unmistakable style of Mazda’s Kodo design. Visit OpenRoad Mazda today to take this 2024 Mazda CX5 GX for a test drive. Experience why it continues to be one of Canada’s most popular SUVs. Vehicles like this do not last long — make it yours before it’s gone.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Cloth Interior
DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
GX Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD at (2) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2024 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD at (2) 11,861 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at 45,700 KM $24,992 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 82,901 KM $29,927 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda CX-5