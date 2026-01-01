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Experience refined performance and premium comfort in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship and sporty design, this SUV delivers an exceptional balance of luxury, technology, and driving excitement. Equipped with a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD system, the CX-5 GT offers confident handling in all road conditions. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power moonroof, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, and a large infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a 360° View Monitor for added confidence behind the wheel. Stylish, versatile, and packed with premium features, this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT is ready for your next adventure. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to book your test drive.

2024 Mazda CX-5

13,820 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

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14175706

2024 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,820KM
VIN JM3KFBDM1R0484619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White (MET)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA84619
  • Mileage 13,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience refined performance and premium comfort in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship and sporty design, this SUV delivers an exceptional balance of luxury, technology, and driving excitement. Equipped with a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD system, the CX-5 GT offers confident handling in all road conditions. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power moonroof, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, and a large infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a 360° View Monitor for added confidence behind the wheel. Stylish, versatile, and packed with premium features, this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT is ready for your next adventure. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to book your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
GT Package
Rhodium White Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda CX-5