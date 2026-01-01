$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at
2024 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White (MET)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA84619
- Mileage 13,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined performance and premium comfort in this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT. Finished with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship and sporty design, this SUV delivers an exceptional balance of luxury, technology, and driving excitement. Equipped with a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD system, the CX-5 GT offers confident handling in all road conditions. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin featuring leather-trimmed seating, a power moonroof, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, and a large infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a 360° View Monitor for added confidence behind the wheel. Stylish, versatile, and packed with premium features, this 2024 Mazda CX-5 GT is ready for your next adventure. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to book your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111