$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo AWD
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo AWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour TERRACOTTA W/ORANGE, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA10906
- Mileage 42,311 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo Elevate every drive with this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo, the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and exhilarating performance. Powered by a turbocharged Skyactiv-G engine, this CX-50 delivers impressive power and confident acceleration, while i-Activ AWD provides exceptional traction and control in all road conditions. The GT Turbo trim offers a refined interior loaded with premium features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power panoramic moonroof, 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bose® premium audio, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Designed for drivers who demand both luxury and adventure, the CX-50 features a bold exterior, versatile cargo space, and Mazda's renowned driving dynamics. Advanced safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Lane Keep Assist, help provide added confidence wherever the road takes you. Whether you're navigating city streets or escaping for a weekend getaway, this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is ready for every journey. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-50 is redefining what it means to drive an adventure-ready crossover.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111