Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo Elevate every drive with this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo, the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and exhilarating performance. Powered by a turbocharged Skyactiv-G engine, this CX-50 delivers impressive power and confident acceleration, while i-Activ AWD provides exceptional traction and control in all road conditions. The GT Turbo trim offers a refined interior loaded with premium features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power panoramic moonroof, 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bose® premium audio, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Designed for drivers who demand both luxury and adventure, the CX-50 features a bold exterior, versatile cargo space, and Mazdas renowned driving dynamics. Advanced safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Lane Keep Assist, help provide added confidence wherever the road takes you. Whether youre navigating city streets or escaping for a weekend getaway, this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is ready for every journey. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-50 is redefining what it means to drive an adventure-ready crossover.

2024 Mazda CX-50

42,311 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14462866

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo AWD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14462866
  2. 14462866
  3. 14462866
  4. 14462866
  5. 14462866
  6. 14462866
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
42,311KM
VIN 7MMVABDY2RN210906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour TERRACOTTA W/ORANGE, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA10906
  • Mileage 42,311 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo Elevate every drive with this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo, the perfect combination of rugged capability, premium comfort, and exhilarating performance. Powered by a turbocharged Skyactiv-G engine, this CX-50 delivers impressive power and confident acceleration, while i-Activ AWD provides exceptional traction and control in all road conditions. The GT Turbo trim offers a refined interior loaded with premium features, including leather-trimmed seating, a power panoramic moonroof, 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, Bose® premium audio, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Designed for drivers who demand both luxury and adventure, the CX-50 features a bold exterior, versatile cargo space, and Mazda's renowned driving dynamics. Advanced safety technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Lane Keep Assist, help provide added confidence wherever the road takes you. Whether you're navigating city streets or escaping for a weekend getaway, this 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo is ready for every journey. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself. Contact our team to book your test drive and discover why the Mazda CX-50 is redefining what it means to drive an adventure-ready crossover.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

JET BLACK MICA
CX-50 GT Package
TERRACOTTA W/ORANGE, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD at 41,973 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD 55,826 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Leaf Plus SV for sale in Port Moody, BC
2023 Nissan Leaf Plus SV 41,438 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda CX-50