Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

8,656 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GS-L

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GS-L

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,656KM
VIN JM3KKCHD7R1108867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
  • Interior Colour Leatherette - Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,656 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Luxury for sale in Port Moody, BC
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Luxury 163,512 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at 22,352 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD at for sale in Port Moody, BC
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS FWD at 38,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV