2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

15,602 KM

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
12255913

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

15,602KM
VIN JM3KKDHAXR1123522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
  • Interior Colour Nappa Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UBNA23522
  • Mileage 15,602 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Nappa Leather - Black
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
CX-90 GT PHEV AWD Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV