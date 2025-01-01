$53,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
GT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,602KM
VIN JM3KKDHAXR1123522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
- Interior Colour Nappa Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UBNA23522
- Mileage 15,602 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Nappa Leather - Black
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
CX-90 GT PHEV AWD Package
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV