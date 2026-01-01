$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT Auto
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT Auto
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black W/Grey Stitching, Leather Seat Trim
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA01542
- Mileage 15,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel the thrill of pure driving excitement with this 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT Automatic — the iconic roadster designed for drivers who crave performance, style, and connection to the road. Lightweight, agile, and unmistakably fun, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating open-air driving experience with premium comfort and modern technology. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this MX-5 GT offers precise handling, quick acceleration, and Mazda’s signature driver-focused performance. Whether cruising the coastline or navigating city streets, every drive feels unforgettable. The GT trim comes exceptionally equipped with luxurious leather-trimmed seating, heated seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, advanced safety technology, and sleek alloy wheels that perfectly complement its sporty design. With its timeless styling, convertible freedom, and legendary driving dynamics, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT remains one of the most engaging sports cars on the road today. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and experience why the Mazda MX-5 continues to be the world’s favourite roadster.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111