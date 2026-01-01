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Feel the thrill of pure driving excitement with this 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT Automatic — the iconic roadster designed for drivers who crave performance, style, and connection to the road. Lightweight, agile, and unmistakably fun, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating open-air driving experience with premium comfort and modern technology. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this MX-5 GT offers precise handling, quick acceleration, and Mazda’s signature driver-focused performance. Whether cruising the coastline or navigating city streets, every drive feels unforgettable. The GT trim comes exceptionally equipped with luxurious leather-trimmed seating, heated seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, advanced safety technology, and sleek alloy wheels that perfectly complement its sporty design. With its timeless styling, convertible freedom, and legendary driving dynamics, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT remains one of the most engaging sports cars on the road today. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and experience why the Mazda MX-5 continues to be the world’s favourite roadster.

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

15,009 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT Auto

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14143210

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT Auto

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,009KM
VIN JM1NDAD79R0601542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black W/Grey Stitching, Leather Seat Trim
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA01542
  • Mileage 15,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel the thrill of pure driving excitement with this 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT Automatic — the iconic roadster designed for drivers who crave performance, style, and connection to the road. Lightweight, agile, and unmistakably fun, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating open-air driving experience with premium comfort and modern technology. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this MX-5 GT offers precise handling, quick acceleration, and Mazda’s signature driver-focused performance. Whether cruising the coastline or navigating city streets, every drive feels unforgettable. The GT trim comes exceptionally equipped with luxurious leather-trimmed seating, heated seats, Bose premium audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, advanced safety technology, and sleek alloy wheels that perfectly complement its sporty design. With its timeless styling, convertible freedom, and legendary driving dynamics, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 GT remains one of the most engaging sports cars on the road today. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today and experience why the Mazda MX-5 continues to be the world’s favourite roadster.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Package AA00
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
Black W/Grey Stitching, Leather Seat Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5