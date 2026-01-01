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2024 Nissan Sentra

29,205 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

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14528124

2024 Nissan Sentra

SR CVT

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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Used
29,205KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV1RY266829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black
  • Interior Colour Sport Interior, Sport Cloth Seat Trim
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UADA66829
  • Mileage 29,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT/SUPER BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-9111

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Nissan Sentra