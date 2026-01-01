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2024 Nissan Sentra
SR CVT
2024 Nissan Sentra
SR CVT
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
29,205KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV1RY266829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black
- Interior Colour Sport Interior, Sport Cloth Seat Trim
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UADA66829
- Mileage 29,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT/SUPER BLACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2024 Nissan Sentra