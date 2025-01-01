$50,495+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y
2024 Tesla Model Y
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$50,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 19,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Experience the future of driving with the 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range – where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled electric performance. This fully electric SUV is loaded with premium features and offers incredible efficiency, sleek design, and next-level safety. Key Features: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Up to 531 km of Range (Est.) 0–100 km/h in Just 5.0 Seconds 15” Touchscreen with Tesla’s Signature UI Autopilot & Full Self-Driving Capability (Software Ready) Heated Front & Rear Seats + Heated Steering Wheel Premium Audio System Panoramic Glass Roof Wireless Charging + USB-C Ports Massive Cargo Space with Flat-Folding Rear Seats Call us today or book your test drive and experience the Tesla difference firsthand! Visit us at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
Call Dealer
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-461-9111