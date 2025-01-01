Menu
Available now at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody! Experience the future of driving with the 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range – where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled electric performance. This fully electric SUV is loaded with premium features and offers incredible efficiency, sleek design, and next-level safety. Key Features: Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Up to 531 km of Range (Est.) 0–100 km/h in Just 5.0 Seconds 15” Touchscreen with Tesla’s Signature UI Autopilot & Full Self-Driving Capability (Software Ready) Heated Front & Rear Seats + Heated Steering Wheel Premium Audio System Panoramic Glass Roof Wireless Charging + USB-C Ports Massive Cargo Space with Flat-Folding Rear Seats Call us today or book your test drive and experience the Tesla difference firsthand! Visit us at OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody!

2024 Tesla Model Y

19,860 KM

$50,495

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

12818137

2024 Tesla Model Y

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

$50,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,860KM
VIN 7SAYGDED3RF015790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2024 Tesla Model Y

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

$50,495

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2024 Tesla Model Y