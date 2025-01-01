Menu
2025 Honda Accord

9,435 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring

12981907

2025 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,435KM
VIN 1HGCY2F89SA800339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0339
  • Mileage 9,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Head up display
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

2025 Honda Accord