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Experience premium comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology in the all-new 2025 Mazda CX-30 Luxury Package from OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Designed with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship and sporty styling, the CX-30 delivers a confident drive with responsive handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and a luxurious interior built around the driver. The Luxury Package adds elevated comfort and convenience features including leather-trimmed seating, premium interior finishes, advanced safety technologies, and an upgraded infotainment experience. Powered by Mazda’s efficient SKYACTIV technology and available i-Activ AWD, the 2025 CX-30 is ready for city commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its sleek exterior design, premium cabin, and intuitive connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this compact SUV stands out in every category. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to test drive the 2025 Mazda CX-30 Luxury Package and discover why Mazda continues to redefine driving enjoyment. OpenRoad Mazda Port MoodyYour destination for exceptional Mazda vehicles and customer service.

2025 Mazda CX-30

12,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14117204

2025 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 14117204
  2. 14117204
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  5. 14117204
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$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,300KM
VIN 3MVDMBCMXSM766414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA66414
  • Mileage 12,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology in the all-new 2025 Mazda CX-30 Luxury Package from OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody. Designed with Mazda’s signature craftsmanship and sporty styling, the CX-30 delivers a confident drive with responsive handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and a luxurious interior built around the driver. The Luxury Package adds elevated comfort and convenience features including leather-trimmed seating, premium interior finishes, advanced safety technologies, and an upgraded infotainment experience. Powered by Mazda’s efficient SKYACTIV technology and available i-Activ AWD, the 2025 CX-30 is ready for city commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its sleek exterior design, premium cabin, and intuitive connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this compact SUV stands out in every category. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to test drive the 2025 Mazda CX-30 Luxury Package and discover why Mazda continues to redefine driving enjoyment. OpenRoad Mazda Port MoodyYour destination for exceptional Mazda vehicles and customer service.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
PACKAGE LP00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2025 Mazda CX-30