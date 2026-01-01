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Sport AWD

2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid

9,780 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14464516

2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Sport AWD

Location

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

604-469-5034

  1. 14464516
  2. 14464516
  3. 14464516
  4. 14464516
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,780KM
VIN 2HKRS6H54TH214212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4212
  • Mileage 9,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport AWD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westwood Honda

Westwood Honda

2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3

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604-469-XXXX

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604-469-5034

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$44,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westwood Honda

604-469-5034

2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid