$44,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Sport AWD
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Sport AWD
Location
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
604-469-5034
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11,639KM
VIN 2HKRS6H55TH215580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5580
- Mileage 11,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport AWD
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westwood Honda
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport AWD 11,639 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport AWD 9,780 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition 47,060 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Westwood Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westwood Honda
2400 Barnet Hwy, Port Moody, BC V3H 1W3
Call Dealer
604-469-XXXX(click to show)
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Westwood Honda
604-469-5034
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid