$40,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2026 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette and Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA08711
- Mileage 1,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Mazda CX-5 GS – Sophisticated Style, Confident Performance Experience the perfect balance of premium comfort, advanced technology, and dynamic performance in the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS. Designed with Mazda's signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, the CX-5 GS delivers an engaging driving experience while offering the versatility and practicality today's drivers demand. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and paired with Mazda's renowned handling, the CX-5 GS provides smooth acceleration, confident control, and impressive efficiency. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring premium materials, advanced connectivity, and intuitive driver-focused technology. Key features include:• Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive)• Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration• Advanced safety technologies with Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE• Heated front seats and heated steering wheel• Dual-zone automatic climate control• Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert• Spacious cargo area and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats• Stylish alloy wheels and signature Mazda design Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend adventure, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS is ready for every journey.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-461-9111