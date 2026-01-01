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2026 Mazda CX-5 GS – Sophisticated Style, Confident Performance Experience the perfect balance of premium comfort, advanced technology, and dynamic performance in the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS. Designed with Mazdas signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, the CX-5 GS delivers an engaging driving experience while offering the versatility and practicality todays drivers demand. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and paired with Mazdas renowned handling, the CX-5 GS provides smooth acceleration, confident control, and impressive efficiency. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring premium materials, advanced connectivity, and intuitive driver-focused technology. Key features include:• Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive)• Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration• Advanced safety technologies with Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE• Heated front seats and heated steering wheel• Dual-zone automatic climate control• Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert• Spacious cargo area and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats• Stylish alloy wheels and signature Mazda design Whether youre commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend adventure, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS is ready for every journey.

2026 Mazda CX-5

1,876 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

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14255717

2026 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,876KM
VIN JM3KMBHAXT0108711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette and Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA08711
  • Mileage 1,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2026 Mazda CX-5 GS – Sophisticated Style, Confident Performance Experience the perfect balance of premium comfort, advanced technology, and dynamic performance in the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS. Designed with Mazda's signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, the CX-5 GS delivers an engaging driving experience while offering the versatility and practicality today's drivers demand. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV-G engine and paired with Mazda's renowned handling, the CX-5 GS provides smooth acceleration, confident control, and impressive efficiency. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring premium materials, advanced connectivity, and intuitive driver-focused technology. Key features include:• Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive)• Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration• Advanced safety technologies with Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE• Heated front seats and heated steering wheel• Dual-zone automatic climate control• Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert• Spacious cargo area and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats• Stylish alloy wheels and signature Mazda design Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend adventure, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 GS is ready for every journey.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Rhodium White Metallic
CX-5 GS AWD
Black Leatherette and Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

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604-461-XXXX

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604-461-9111

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

2026 Mazda CX-5