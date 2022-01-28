Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,188 KM

Details

GT

GT

Location

161 Marsh Drive, Quesnal, BC V2J 1E7

75,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8239137
  • Stock #: PP2723
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4JR158388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,188 KM

