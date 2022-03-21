$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
1-888-273-8984
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
West Auto Sales Group
161 Marsh Drive, Quesnal, BC V2J 1E7
1-888-273-8984
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,678KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8875769
- Stock #: P2563A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA35KG504051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P2563A
- Mileage 61,678 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Auto Sales Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
West Auto Sales Group
Cariboo Truck & Auto Sales
161 Marsh Drive, Quesnal, BC V2J 1E7